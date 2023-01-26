Sundance entry celebrates Giovanni

As the 2023 Sundance Film Festival winds down its 10-day run in Park City, Utah, this week, one of the documentary entries hits close to home: “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.”

Yes, that Nikki Giovanni, the living legend poet recently retired from Virginia Tech.

Readers might have a chance to access the 102-minute film via the festival's online portal (go to https://festival.sundance.org/how-to-fest/how-to-watch/online-screening-window-rules). It will be available until 1:55 a.m. EST Monday, according to the Sundance website.

The Confluential Films/Rada Studio doc was produced by award-winning Brooklyn filmmaking team Joe Brewster and Michele Stephenson, along with Tommy Oliver, and executive-produced by Codie Elaine Oliver and Taraji P. Henson.

Yes, that Taraji P. Henson, who starred in the Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures.” Henson narrates Giovanni’s poetry in “Going to Mars.”

“Interpreting and giving voice to her powerful words was a revelatory and emotional process, and moved me completely,” Henson said in a Matthew Carey article about the project on deadline.com. “This film reflects Nikki’s vibrance and legacy in all its complexity, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

As described in Sundance program materials, the documentary combines Giovanni’s writings with moments from American history and personal memories to explore the beloved local poet’s life and legacy: “The Afro-futuristic lens honors Giovanni’s complexity and transports us on a journey through Black liberation from the perspective of one of America’s most acclaimed and beloved writers, a profound artist and activist.”

