Andy Grammer coming to Dr Pepper Park

Honey, Andy Grammer is good for a Roanoke concert.

The guy whose hit songs include "Honey, I'm Good" is playing Dr Pepper Park on June 18.

Tickets are $49 and $30, with VIP going for $149 (not including fee and tax) and go on sale at 8 a.m. Feb. 4, or 8 a.m. Feb. 3 for "Pre-Sale & Loyal Listeners," according to a news release from the venue. Go to drpepperpark.com for more info or to buy.

Grammer has sold millions and sparked streams by the billions with such pop songs as "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don’t Give Up On Me," "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)" and "Damn, It Feels Good To Be Me," according to the news release. He has a new single, "Joy," dropping today and a new album, his fifth, on the horizon.

He performed his most recent single, "Lease On Life," on ABC reality TV show "The Bachelorette" in November.

In other Dr Pepper Park news, the recently announced Outlaws show has been rescheduled from June 3 to June 17, as the southern rock outfit has been booked to open for Lynyrd Skynyrd on the original date. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid, but ticket holders who can't make the new date may request a refund via info@drpepperpark.com by Feb. 24th, with name and ticket order number included.

