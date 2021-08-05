Arts & Extras: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra conductor David Stewart Wiley celebrates 25th season

A 29-year-old assistant conductor with the Minnesota Symphony came to Roanoke in October 1995 to lead the city’s orchestra in a concert that ended with a performance of Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s “From the New World.”
The late Seth Williamson, reviewing the piece for The Roanoke Times, wrote that “the performance got many shouts of bravo and a quick standing ovation for a triumphant end to this audition season.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns over for now, that same conductor, David Stewart Wiley, is preparing to celebrate his 25th season as Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s music director and conductor.
“My heart is full that we are back doing live performance,” Wiley said. “We are so hungry to get back, because we miss that special relationship with our audiences.”
RSO has announced a full 14-concert season. The final performance in the upcoming masterworks series will conclude with Dvorak’s “From the New World,” the symphony that introduced Wiley to Roanoke.
“It’s been many years since I’ve done it here,” Wiley said. “It happens to be, along with some of the core Beethoven symphonies, probably one of the most beloved and important pieces” in classical music. “I’ve kind of been saving it for this season.”
(By the way, for those of you who, like me, aren’t deeply educated in classical music, Dvorak is typically pronounced by Americans as “di-VOR-zhak.”)
The Roanoke symphony has brought back the employees who were furloughed during the pandemic shutdowns, said RSO Executive Director David Crane. “We’re walking into a new season with a fresh start. We’re all full tilt, full steam ahead.”
RSO has received a federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, funds from a program intended to help performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters and similar businesses hurt by the pandemic closings. Crane declined to disclose the exact amount of the grant.
“We’re going to use these funds to pay musician salaries, rent the halls,” he said. “We’re not asking for a reduction from the concert halls because we’ve all had a bad year. We can go forward and support our partners, support our artists fully.”
The grant also will assist with operating expenses. Given the uncertainty over how confident patrons will be about returning to concert halls as the news carries word of virus flare-ups, “we expect ticket sales to potentially be light,” Crane said.
“We respect the science and make sure that we respect doing what is safe and allowed for our patrons and our musicians,” Wiley said.
Orchestra Long Island in New York, the other symphony that Wiley leads — and uses to make connections with soloists whom he subsequently brings to Roanoke — also has weathered the pandemic. In fact, he recently conducted a concert celebrating his 20th anniversary with the Long Island outfit.
“We kept the music alive there,” he said. “We just adapted, you know. Like here, we did online things during the pandemic. To my knowledge, we were the only professional orchestra on Long Island that kept doing stuff during the pandemic.”
Longtime RSO patrons can expect to see favorite guest performers return this season, including mandolin player Jeff Midkiff, soprano Amy Cofield and cellist Zuill Bailey, who won a Grammy in 2017 for best classical instrumental solo.
The symphony also will introduce pianist Terrence Wilson to Roanoke audiences. Wiley described Wilson, a Bronx native, as “a real rising American star.” In a November concert at Jefferson Center in Roanoke, Wilson will play works by Mozart.
That same program also will feature the Roanoke premiere of “Perseus,” a relatively new piece from Korean-American composer (and James Madison University graduate) Soon Hee Newbold inspired by the adventures of the hero from Greek mythology.
Putting together a concert and a season is “all about these collaborations, and a live performance that honestly people can’t get with streaming,” Wiley said. “I guess my message to the community is, if people are getting tired of all of the streaming stuff that they’re seeing online, to reconnect with the arts. It’s so important, now more than ever, that people support us through their attendance and participation in all that we do.”