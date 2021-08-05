Arts & Extras: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra conductor David Stewart Wiley celebrates 25th season

A 29-year-old assistant conductor with the Minnesota Symphony came to Roanoke in October 1995 to lead the city’s orchestra in a concert that ended with a performance of Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s “From the New World.”

The late Seth Williamson, reviewing the piece for The Roanoke Times, wrote that “the performance got many shouts of bravo and a quick standing ovation for a triumphant end to this audition season.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns over for now, that same conductor, David Stewart Wiley, is preparing to celebrate his 25th season as Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s music director and conductor.

“My heart is full that we are back doing live performance,” Wiley said. “We are so hungry to get back, because we miss that special relationship with our audiences.”

RSO has announced a full 14-concert season. The final performance in the upcoming masterworks series will conclude with Dvorak’s “From the New World,” the symphony that introduced Wiley to Roanoke.

“It’s been many years since I’ve done it here,” Wiley said. “It happens to be, along with some of the core Beethoven symphonies, probably one of the most beloved and important pieces” in classical music. “I’ve kind of been saving it for this season.”