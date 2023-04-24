A singer and songwriter whose original music and performances have earned her a Grammy Award and multiple country music industry trophies is coming to Roanoke.

Ashley McBryde is scheduled for a June 30 concert in Elmwood Park.

Tickets for the Berglund Center and PLAY Roanoke Vinyl Vault series show are $41 and $800 for a VIP table, and $47 day of show. They go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky purchase fees), 866-434-8425 or berglundcenter.live.

It's been a busy and successful few years for McBryde, whose last Roanoke show was almost two years ago, at Dr Pepper Park (with Morgan Wade opening). She played Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon in 2019, after opening for Luke Combs the previous year at Salem Civic Center.

McBryde, Carly Pearce and Shane McAnally co-wrote "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," a Pearce and McBryde duet that won a Grammy in February for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The Arkansas native, who started her career as a solo act playing guitar and singing in biker bars, won 2019's ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist and CMA New Artist of the Year awards. She has multiple other Grammy nominations, including a Best Country Album nod in 2021 for her sophomore album, "Never Will."

Her hit singles include "One Night Standards" and her debut album's title track, "Girl Goin' Nowhere."