At FloydFest, COVID fears don't spoil a good time

On a field of mask-free, music-loving FloydFest revelers, a small table with a Virginia Department of Health banner was a relatively lonely sight.

On the table lay an array of COVID-19 home tests. The VDH brought 5,000 of them to give away. Behind the table, the department's Megan Montgomery told people to take as many as they wanted, and to use them five days after they left FloydFest, or as soon as possible if they felt symptoms.

The test is 91% accurate, she said.

"We know that not everyone here is vaccinated," Montgomery, a case investigator and contact tracer, said. "It's a little concerning, because no one is wearing masks."

Nor was Montgomery, as she sat outdoors, where transmission risk is low, most health experts agree. It's also a place with a lot of hugs and a lot of singing (or shouting) along with the music.

As people came through the box offices or boarded buses ferrying them to the site off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County, FloydFest workers did temperature checks. Festival spokesman Sam Calhoun said early Thursday that no one had presented a fever the day before, when patrons were moving in to set up camp.