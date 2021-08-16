Berglund Center's Vinyl Vault bringing Gin Blossoms, Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel to Elmwood

Another pack of hitmakers from decades past is headed for Roanoke.

Berglund Center announced the latest in its Vinyl Vault Concert Series: Gin Blossoms with Uncle Kracker and Sister Hazel, at Elmwood Park.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 show go on sale Friday, at $39 ($44 day of show) and $608 for the VIP package that features a table for eight, with food and bev vouchers.

Gin Blossoms logged multiple hit singles in the 1990s from its album "New Miserable Experience," with "Found Out About You" and "Hey Jealousy" among the numbers in heavy rotation. The act's last release, "Mixed Reality," came in 2018.

The band played Harvester Performance Center twice in recent years, with the last date falling in August 2019. Sister Hazel also played the Rocky Mount venue a couple of times, including May 2019. Uncle Kracker, a Kid Rock protegee, played one of the earliest Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon concert series shows, in 2013.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.