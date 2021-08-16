 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berglund Center's Vinyl Vault bringing Gin Blossoms, Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel to Elmwood
0 comments

Berglund Center's Vinyl Vault bringing Gin Blossoms, Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel to Elmwood

{{featured_button_text}}
Gin Blossoms

Gin Blossoms

 Courtesy of Berglund Center

Another pack of hitmakers from decades past is headed for Roanoke.

Berglund Center announced the latest in its Vinyl Vault Concert Series: Gin Blossoms with Uncle Kracker and Sister Hazel, at Elmwood Park.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 show go on sale Friday, at $39 ($44 day of show) and $608 for the VIP package that features a table for eight, with food and bev vouchers.

Gin Blossoms logged multiple hit singles in the 1990s from its album "New Miserable Experience," with "Found Out About You" and "Hey Jealousy" among the numbers in heavy rotation. The act's last release, "Mixed Reality," came in 2018.

The band played Harvester Performance Center twice in recent years, with the last date falling in August 2019. Sister Hazel also played the Rocky Mount venue a couple of times, including May 2019. Uncle Kracker, a Kid Rock protegee, played one of the earliest Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon concert series shows, in 2013.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beyonce says that she neglected her selfcare for years.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert