Berglund getting 'Fancy Like' with Walker Hayes show
Berglund getting 'Fancy Like' with Walker Hayes show

Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes

 Courtesy of Berglund Center

A country singer with a nearly ubiquitous crossover hit is returning to Roanoke. Walker Hayes, whose "Fancy Like" was a TikTok smash, then an Applebee's commercial, then a million-selling single on country and pop charts, is scheduled for a Berglund Performing Arts Theatre show on March 25, 2022.

It's a quick return to the Star City for Hayes, who played to a sold-out Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon in early October. He'll move up to the 2,148-seat theater next year, and tickets go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those pesky phone and online fees), 844-599-5483 or roanokelive.com. Tickets are $50, $30 and $25. Maybe hit up Applebee's before the show, for Bourbon Street steak and an Oreo shake?

That's a reference to "Fancy Like," in case you've missed it. The earworm launched the Nashville-via-Mobile, Alabama, singer from a life on country music's fringes to an act on the rise. Type #fancylike onto TikTok, where Hayes and his teenage daughter, Lela, started a massive dance trend that had more than 685 million views, thanks in part to the likes of @sealionbryan @keepingitroe and @aerialmyrtle.

“I’ve been in Nashville for 17 years, and in the last 12 weeks my life has completely changed,” Hayes told the Los Angeles Times in September. “The word to describe it is ‘surreal.’”

