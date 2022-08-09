 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears to headline GO Fest

Black Joe Lewis

Black Joe Lewis leads his band, The Honeybears, to Elmwood Park Oct. 15 for GO Fest.

 Courtesy Roanoke Outside Foundation

GO Fest has gathered a bluesy, funky and soulful lineup to play its outdoors celebration in downtown Roanoke.

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears — an explosive, self-described "gut bucket blues" band whose leader has a voice reminiscent of James Brown — will headline the Oct. 15 Project Outside benefit concert at Elmwood Park. Shemekia Copeland, Grammy Award-nominated multiple times, will open the show.

The festival, in its second year downtown after moving from Rivers Edge Park, announced some other changes in a news release on Tuesday. 

It is partnering with the Humble Hustle Co., which works to empower Black youth. They are teaming on an Outdoor Culture Event Series that will feature Black outdoors enthusiasts speaking about their experiences, with audience participation in cooking, birding, geology and fishing activities at the festival's Campfire Stage. That stage will host popular Youtubers the Super Carlin Bros doing a live version of their Popcorn Culture podcast, and a session of the regionally popular Hoot & Holler storytelling event.

People are also reading…

Longtime favorite events including the Banff Mountain Film Festival, lumberjack and BMX stunt shows, a second music stage, two beer gardens, outdoor exhibitors and gear demos are set for Elmwood Park and parts of Franklin Road and Jefferson Street.

Roanoke Outside Foundation, which organizes the annual event, wrote in the news release that a $20,000 Virginia Tourism Corporation grant awarded to festival partner Play Roanoke will keep the festival free. The Black Joe Lewis show is $20 in advance, though, with tickets on sale at the Berglund Center box office, 540-853-5483 and berglundcenter.live.

Follow the festival on socials via @RoanokeGOFest or visit roanokegofest.com. Follow The Humble Hustle at thehumblehustle.org.

