Blackberry Smoke returns to Dr Pepper Park

The band, with Charlie Starr up front on lead vocals and lead guitar, has been a mainstay in the Roanoke area for at least a decade. Southern rock and classic rock fans might relate best to Blackberry Smoke, but the quintet's commercial success has translated to the country music space, where albums "Holding All The Roses" and "Like An Arrow" topped the Billboard country chart in 2015 and 2016. "Like An Arrow" also hit No. 1 on that publications' Americana/folk albums list.