Blackberry Smoke returns to Dr Pepper Park

A Southern rock-leaning band with a national profile is headed back to Roanoke.
Blackberry Smoke is scheduled for a July 20 show at Dr Pepper Park, marking the Atlanta band's third appearance there.
Tickets go on sale Friday and are $49, $30 and $149 (VIP) advance, via drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will be $35 at the gate.
The band, with Charlie Starr up front on lead vocals and lead guitar, has been a mainstay in the Roanoke area for at least a decade. Southern rock and classic rock fans might relate best to Blackberry Smoke, but the quintet's commercial success has translated to the country music space, where albums "Holding All The Roses" and "Like An Arrow" topped the Billboard country chart in 2015 and 2016. "Like An Arrow" also hit No. 1 on that publications' Americana/folk albums list.
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of the band's acoustic performance in June 2019 at Rocky Mount's Harvester Music Center.
— Tad Dickens