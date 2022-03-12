Bluegrass/country singer Linda Lay schedules CD release party at Floyd Country Store

The voice, so pure and effortless on her recordings, sounded scratchy as an old Carter Family 78. “I’ve got a really good case of a sinus infection that I probably let go too long,” Linda Lay said in a March 1 interview from her mother’s house on the Virginia side of Bristol.

Lay expects to be long recovered by the time she brings her country and bluegrass act, featuring Lonesome River Band banjoist Sammy Shelor, to Floyd Country Store on March 19. The occasion: Her self-titled CD’s debut.

Linda Clayman Lay, 59, grew up in the heartland of country music. Clayman Valley lies just outside Bristol, site of the famous Bristol Sessions, and not far from the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons. She learned music the Appalachian way, not from professional teachers and sheet music.

“I actually grew up playing music,” Lay said. “I learned from my dad, and played with my dad in the family band. The Carter Fold’s probably 20, 30 minutes away. It was always fun to spend Saturday nights going to the Carter Fold. I mainly liked to flatfoot so I would go and dance. I spent a lot of weekends at the Carter Fold and got to know Joe and Janette.”

Joe and Janette Carter were children of A.P. and Sara Carter, who, along with Maybelle Carter, formed the first family of country music.

Lay’s first band, Appalachian Trail, returned to the Fold for a couple concerts a year. In Appalachian Trail, Lay found her voice, becoming the band’s lead singer. During her 20 years with Appalachian Trail, she also found her husband and musical partner, guitarist David Lay.

In 2002, “Linda’s Mercantile Store” was released on Cracker Barrel’s Heritage Music label. Linda and David went on to form Springfield Exit with former Johnson Mountain Boy David McLaughlin, performing at the Library of Congress, the National Folk Festival, and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. Adding to her roots music credentials, Linda Lay and Shelor released a CD in the Crooked Road Music Series, produced by the Virginia Folklife Program, a program of Virginia Humanities. The latter organization also selected her as a Master of Bluegrass Singing.

Shelor met Lay in 2005 at a folk festival in Richmond. “I just fell in love with her voice,” he said. “She’s from the old school of country music with some bluegrass influence, and one of the most in-tune singers and powerful singers I have ever worked with. Other than the Lonesome River Band, that is my other priority band.”

Shelor mixed the Crooked Road CD, “Taking the Crooked Road Home,” at Mountain Fever Studios, in the Floyd County town of Willis. Mountain Fever is also the label for Lay’s new CD. Mark Hodges founded and runs the imprint.

“She’s such a sweet person, such a beautiful voice, great delivery,” Hodges said. “You feel what she’s singing. I reached out to her, I guess two years ago, and we started talking and she was interested in doing [a CD], and we started gathering material and songs.

“It’s slightly eclectic but everything’s performed with a bluegrass slant to it. There’s some obscure songs that hadn’t been heard for years. She pulled them back out and put her own little spin on it. Aaron Ramsey was producing that with her and added his two cents in. I think they made the songs better than the originals.”

Released in February, the CD includes tracks by Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle, and Emmylou Harris.

“The Happiness of Having You,” by Ted Harris, is one of Lay’s favorites, capturing the joy of her marriage.

“We spend all of our time together, and still go traveling on the weekends together,” she said. “That’s probably one of my favorite tunes on the whole album.”

After living in Winchester for many years, the Lays returned to the Bristol area in 2021 to help with their aging parents. Linda stays with her mom in Bristol during the week, while David spends most of his time at their crop farm in Rogersville, Tennessee. Linda Lay is an assistant manager at a farm and feed store in Bristol.

Another of her favorites on the CD is “Standing In My Way.”

“That’s a very emotional song for me,” she said. “When I heard Charley Pride’s version, just listening to it made me tear up. It’s hard for me to think about it because it speaks to you in so many different ways, in your life, in your career, in your religion. You’re always your own worst enemy, standing in your own way.”

Her vocal style is influenced by her late Appalachian Trail bandmate Carson Cooper. “His big thing was, make sure you say your words plain. If you don’t say your words plain, the audience can’t understand the song or the meaning.”

The Floyd Country Store show will reflect the CD’s mix of styles. “I’ll go from an old country classic tune to a standard bluegrass, a gospel tune, it’s just diverse. I don’t have a set style. I’m not a traditional bluegrass artist. I’m not a straight country type … I like the audience to get a good mix of music.

“When you come to the show there’s something for everybody. It’s easy to weave these songs together and it makes for an interesting show.”