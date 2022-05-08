Blues Traveler returns to Dr Pepper Park

Blues Traveler has been many things over 35 years — rock group, jam band, pop hitmaker — but never before has the band recorded an album of blues classics.

With virtuoso John Popper blowing the harp, they’re not lacking chops. Nevertheless they approached the project “with terror,” keyboardist Ben Wilson said.

For “Traveler’s Blues,” released 2021, they walked in the footsteps of giants: Big Mama Thornton (“Ball and Chain”), Mississippi Sheiks (“Sittin’ On Top Of The World”), Nina Simone (“Trouble in Mind”), Jim Morrison (“Roadhouse Blues”) and Jimmy Reed (“You Got Me Runnin’”).

“The guys and I took it really, really seriously,” Wilson said on a Zoom call from his home in Austin, Texas. Talented friends Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Warren Haynes and Keb’ Mo’ lent a hand. Their efforts were rewarded with a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Blues Album.

Dr Pepper Park becomes a juke joint on Thursday, when Blues Traveler hits the stage with cuts from the album, hits from its 1990s pop heyday (“Run-Around,” “Hook,” “But Anyway”) and their trademark jams.

Blues Traveler began as a New Jersey garage band in 1987. Popper, Chan Kinchla (guitar) and Brendan Hill (drums) remain. Wilson and bassist Tad Kinchla got on board following the 1999 death of original bass man Bobby Sheehan.

It’s been a long ride on the music highway, one gig to the next. “Once you accept that lifestyle, there are pluses and minuses,” Wilson said. “You know, when my son was born — he’s 15 now — the first time I came back after being gone a long time, he hid behind my wife’s leg and would not let me even come near him.

“But the upside is, those times when I’m home, it’s 24/7 dad time. So, the same with my wife and family and stuff around the house. You have this dream your whole life and then you get it. And you’re so psyched, but you know, like everything, there are pluses and minuses. But what a wonderful life I get to live. It’s extremely fortunate and I would not change a thing.”