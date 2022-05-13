Brett Eldredge coming to Elmwood

Country music hit maker Brett Eldredge has been a familiar face in the valley, with multiple headlining and opening set performances since 2011.

Eldredge, with a new album due this summer, is returning to first place he played around here, Elmwood Park. Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced on Friday that Eldredge on Aug. 19 will headline the second show in this year's Budweiser Summer Series.

Tickets are $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20. Get the ticket link and more details at www.DowntownSummerSeries.com.

The Elmwood Park amphitheater stage hadn't undergone its renovation in 2011, when Eldredge headlined a night at that year's Festival in the Park. Four years later, he headlined a CMT on Tour stop at Salem Civic Center, and opened in that shed for Little Big Town. That year, he won the CMA Award for best new artist. In 2017, he opened for Luke Bryan at Berglund Coliseum.

Bryan's crowd gave Eldredge live for such No. 1 country songs as "Don't Ya" and “Beat of the Music,” the latter a No. 1 country radio song that former Roanoke County resident Ross Copperman co-wrote.

His new album, "Songs About You," is due June 17 from Warner Music Nashville.

— Tad Dickens