The lineup for this year's Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is complete.

Some festival favorites including Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Sierra Hull and Jim Lauderdale are on the list that the festival released on Thursday afternoon. Darrell Scott returns with his Electrifying Band, and Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers returns with his side project trio.

Alison Brown, Adia Victoria, Daniel Donato, Sons of The East, Illiterate Light, Handmade Moments, TK & The Holy Know Nothings and The Quebe Sisters will be there, too, for the Sept. 8-10 event in downtown Bristol — Virginia and Tennessee.

The festival had previously announced headliners Nickel Creek, Margo Price, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Wilderado.

Acts with Roanoke Valley ties were part of Thursday's announcement. Palmyra, featuring Roanoke native Sasha Landon, is on the bill. So is Erin & the Wildfire, whose front woman, Erin Lunsford, grew up in Fincastle.

Gabe Lee, little known in this part of the country, is an act to watch for. The Nashville-based singer and songwriter has a powerful voice, an insistent guitar style and, most importantly, songcraft.

In a bonus, the festival-adjacent Birthplace of Country Music Museum is partnering with The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail to bring old-time music by the Mustard Cutters, The Loose Strings Band, Ferrum College's Orchestra Appalachia, Whitetop Mountain Band and Addie Levy. Those acts will do their thing at the museum, and you'll need to sport a festival wristband to catchthem.

Go to birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival for tickets and more info.