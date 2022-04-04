Brothers Osborne coming to Elmwood Park

Brothers Osborne won a Grammy Award and performed on the ceremony's Sunday night telecast. On July 15, the act will play Elmwood Park.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced on Monday that the siblings from Maryland's Chesapeake Bay will hit Roanoke on July 15. Tickets are $39 (free to 6-younger) and go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday at brothersosborne.brownpapertickets.com.

Brothers Osborne took the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Younger Me."

Singer T.J. Osborne and guitarist John Osborne are gathering prizes this year, having won the Academy of Country Music for Duo of the Year last month.

Not only was it the brothers' first Grammy, it is the first country song with an LGBTQ theme to win an award in the ceremony's history, according to Variety. "Younger Me" is about T.J. Osborne coming out.

The brothers and their band closed the ceremony with another one of their songs, the rocking "Dead Man's Curve."

Coincidentally, Brothers Osborne's most recent Roanoke show was July 4, 2015, at Elmwood, on a bill with Old Dominion, in a benefit for Roanoke Valley nonprofit Total Action for Progress. Both bands were considered up-and-coming at the time.

— Tad Dickens