Budweiser Summer Series to kick off with Jon Pardi at Elmwood Park
Budweiser Summer Series to kick off with Jon Pardi at Elmwood Park

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi

 Courtesy Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. is the latest to bring back larger-scale live music. Its annual Budweiser Summer Series, at Elmwood Park, is coming back.

The series launches Aug. 13 with country music singer Jon Pardi. Tickets for the "Heartache Medication" hitmaker are $35, general admission only, and go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday. It's free to 6 and younger. Get tickets at downtownsummerseries.com.

An opening act is to be announced for this show, one of at least two that DRI will schedule at Elmwood, the year after COVID-19 knocked out its schedule before the organization could even announce it.

Pardi opened for Alan Jackson in 2015 at Berglund Center. In that show, we wrote "Pardi, also decked out in a cowboy hat, brought more rock influences to his traditional-leaning country style, and he had some hot guitar chops, too. He name-checked the headliner on 'Cowboy Hat,' in which he imagines his paramour wearing nothing but that hat while Alan Jackson music plays on the radio."

