Building a community with song

In a Wednesday phone interview, Debusk, 57, said he began his singing life as "a functional montone" during his teenage years. But in college, Debusk said, he got interested in improving his voice and in directing other singers. This led to years of working with vocal groups.

"I found teaching was my thing," Debusk said. Having played piano and organ, Debusk said that he discovered "my best instrument turned out to be a whole bunch of voices."

Debusk said his most recent group before Blue Ridge Vocal Connection was the Giles County Community Chorus, where he was director for about five years. After the Giles group went on hiatus – "COVID kind of did a tune on us," Debusk said – he began looking into starting a group closer to his home in Blacksburg.

Blue Ridge Vocal Connection is a no-audition group, intended to include anyone who wants to sing, experience not required. Through the summer, the group grew to include an age range of 17 to older than 80, Debusk said. At least one group member had never sung before. Many in the group do not read music, which Debusk said actually aided his goal of having the singers focus on him, as the director, rather than on song sheets.