Musica Viva is excited to present the Callisto Quartet for its second concert of the season, following a most successful opening event by the Balourdet Quartet in January.

The Callisto Quartet will perform on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Blacksburg. The concert will feature music by Haydn, Beethoven and a contemporary work by living composer Caroline Shaw.

Praised for their “intensity and bravado” and the “cohesion and intonation one might expect from an ensemble twice their age” (Third Coast Review), the Callisto Quartet brings together four dedicated and passionate musicians who share a love for chamber music and a true desire for excellence.

Since their formation in 2016 at the Cleveland Institute of Music, the quartet has quickly garnered top prizes in nearly every major international chamber music competition and has been hailed by audiences across North America and Europe. Grand prize winners of the 2018 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and Second Prize Winners of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, the Callisto Quartet has also taken home prizes from the Bordeaux (2019), Melbourne (2018) and Wigmore Hall (2018) competitions. They are currently serving as the Fellowship String Quartet at Yale University.

Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance ($25 day of show) for adults, $15 for students, $7 for 18 and under, and can be purchased online or at the door. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation is located at 1301 Gladewood Drive in Blacksburg.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, go to www.musicaviva-swva.org.

- Submitted by Teresa Ehrlich