Chase Matthew and Kidd G coming to Dr Pepper Park

Dirt roads and county lines are still resonating with country music fans. Just ask two up-and-comers, Chase Matthew and Kidd G.

That pair is sharing a July 8 bill at Dr Pepper Park, on the strength of singles that reference those items from the old laundry list.

Matthew's "County Line," released in 2021, has more than 70 million streams and nearly 17 million YouTube views, according to a venue news release. Kidd G's "Dirt Road," from late 2020, has more than 25 million YouTube views, and he boasts at least 1.5 million Spotify followers, according to the release.

If you want to get away from your devices and catch them live, tickets go on sale Friday and are $39 for the pit, $20 general admission and $99 for VIP Skybox seats via drpepperpark.com. General admission will be $25 at the gate.

In related news, the venue has added a private bar to the VIP area, with luxuries including sectional lounges and cocktail tables, with sponsorship from National Pools.

— Tad Dickens

