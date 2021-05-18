Chase Rice playing Salem Memorial Ballpark, with COVID rules

Country music hit-maker Chase Rice was one of the first performers last year to catch negative feedback for performing a show during the pandemic.

It was in June 2020, at the former Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee. Rice would post video saying “we back” while the camera behind him focused on a tightly packed, mask-free crowd of partiers. Organizers of a concert he had scheduled for that August at Salem Memorial Ballpark wanted to make sure that Rice fans knew that Virginia didn’t run shows the way Tennessee did.

Turns out, the Salem show was postponed anyway, and reset for this Friday. With cases down and vaccinations up, it appears this time, the show will go as scheduled.

Still, Salem officials are operating with caution. The city last week released the following information about pandemic restrictions for the audience.

For starters, masks are required, unless customers are eating or drinking, and that consumption is relegated to ticket-holders’ own pods. “If you are walking to the concessions or bathroom, you must have a mask on,” the news release states.