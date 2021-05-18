Chase Rice playing Salem Memorial Ballpark, with COVID rules

Country music hit-maker Chase Rice was one of the first performers last year to catch negative feedback for performing a show during the pandemic.
It was in June 2020, at the former Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee. Rice would post video saying “we back” while the camera behind him focused on a tightly packed, mask-free crowd of partiers. Organizers of a concert he had scheduled for that August at Salem Memorial Ballpark wanted to make sure that Rice fans knew that Virginia didn’t run shows the way Tennessee did.
Turns out, the Salem show was postponed anyway, and reset for this Friday. With cases down and vaccinations up, it appears this time, the show will go as scheduled.
Still, Salem officials are operating with caution. The city last week released the following information about pandemic restrictions for the audience.
For starters, masks are required, unless customers are eating or drinking, and that consumption is relegated to ticket-holders’ own pods. “If you are walking to the concessions or bathroom, you must have a mask on,” the news release states.
The venue is implementing staggered entrance times to foster separation among patrons. VIP ticket holders should arrive at the gates at 5 p.m. Those with general admission tickets on the field should be there at 5:30 p.m., and those with G.A. tickets for the stands are expected at 6 p.m. Exiting will follow a similar pattern, according to the news release.
When you arrive, stay 6 feet from those who aren’t in your party. Each party should either arrive together or meet up as a group before entering. No pod- or seat-switching, show organizers said. That’s a must, according to the news release.
If you plan to buy concessions, download the sEATz mobile ordering app before the show from your phone’s app store. Select Haley Toyota Field as your venue, so you can order your food and beverages from your pod, then receive notification when they are ready for pickup.
Tickets are still available, according to the news release.