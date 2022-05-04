Chris Janson to play Dr Pepper Park

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another country music hit maker is on the bill at Dr Pepper Park.

Chris Jansen, whose "Good Vibes," "Drunk Girl" and "Buy Me A Boat" have been chart smashes, is set to hit the outdoor venue by the Roanoke River on Sept. 10. His show is part of the Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series.

Tickets, before fee and tax, are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP) and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday via drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will be $40 day of show. 

Janson last appeared in the valley as the Salem Civic Center headliner in  a November 2019 show. Rolling Stone called the multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter a “live legacy in the making,” and radio's Bobby Bones called him one of the six greatest live performers in country music, according to a Dr Pepper Park news release.

In other concert news, Harvester Performance Center has booked Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers. The band, cult famous for its "King of the Hill" TV song, is scheduled for Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale Friday at harvester-music.com. Ticket prices were not immediately available.

— Tad Dickens

