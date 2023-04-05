Megan Moroney, whose " Tennessee Orange " video took that honor last week, is scheduled to play Dr Pepper Park on June 23, as part of the venue's Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series. Advance tickets are $20, $99 for VIP. They go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday via etix.com .

"Tennessee Orange," in which a Georgia girl falls in love with a University of Tennessee sports fan, has become a big deal for Moroney, who performed it on ESPN's "College Game Day" last football season. Amazon Music, Pandora and Spotify have all identified her as one of their artists to watch this year. CMT listed her among its Next Women of Country for 2023, calling her a musical risk-taker "with powerhouse pipes," according to a Dr Pepper Park news release.