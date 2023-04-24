Country music hit machine Cole Swindell has a Nov. 2 date in Salem.

The "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" singer will headline Salem Civic Center, with Nate Smith and Avery Anna opening the show.

Tickets are $78, $58, $48 and $38 ($10 for reserved parking) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the civic center box office (avoid pesky fees), 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Swindell started hot in 2013 with the single "Chillin' It," followed by three more top 5 country singles on the billboard chart from his first album. By 2017, he had added three more hits, including "Ain't Worth the Whiskey," to his resume.

He played Berglund Center Coliseum the next year, on his debut headlining tour.

He returns to the valley having scored a massive hit with "She Had Me At Heads Carolina … ." The multi-week Billboard No. 1 single, a play on the old Jo Dee Messina number, recently received five Academy of Country Music Awards nominations. That ceremony is set for May 11. The song had two nominations at the recent CMT Music Awards.

The smash single comes from Swindell's latest album, "Stereotype," which spawned two other No. 1s — “Never Say Never,” featuring Lainey Wilson, and “Single Saturday Night.”