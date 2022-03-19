Concert review: Galactic slings New Orleans funk at the Lyric

New Orleans funk band Galactic brought Tipitina's-style vibes to The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg on Thursday night.

Tipitina's is an iconic New Orleans music venue where Galactic played many times before buying the place when it fell on hard times. When the band isn't on the road, it's often playing the spot known as Tip's.

The band transported its Blacksburg crowd to the Big Easy and had folks dancing all night long to the swampy grooves. The band members clearly appeared to be enjoying themselves as they laid them down.

Galactic, recently celebrating 25 years as a powerhouse ensemble, consists of Ben Ellman on saxophone and harmonica, Robert Mercurio on bass, Stanton Moore on drums, Jeff Raines on guitar, Richard Vogel on keyboards and Eric Gordon on trumpet. The powerfully soulful Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph was with the band, on lead vocals. Joseph is one of a rotating list of outstanding NOLA singers that the band enlists for road trips and album appearances.

Galactic played a dynamic set that featured songs from its recent album release, "Already Ready Already," as well as favorites from a stellar back catalogue. Some standout moments were old school favorites like "There's Something Wrong With This Picture" and "Crazyhorse Mongoose."

The band threw in a couple of really cool covers as well: "Yes We Can" by the Pointer Sisters; and an extra-funky and sexy version of Led Zeppelin's "Nobody's Fault But Mine." "Jelly" Joseph did her thang on that classic rock staple, tearing the roof off the Lyric with diva-style funk.

Stanton Moore showed all night long why he's one of the top funk drummers in the country, and continues his high-profile status with every beat.

Moore's crisp articulate technique comes from studying New Orleans second line parade drumming and studying with some of the Big Easy's best, including jazz legend Johnny Vidacovich. Moore listened to stuff ranging from the Meters, James Brown and Elvin Jones to Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.

He certainly found a perfect ensemble in Galactic, a band that doesn't feature a "main soloist." Instead, band members pass the solos around in a way to feature each instrument equally, respecting the song itself — like a good basketball team sharing the ball. Moore probably plays a few more solo spots, or drum breaks, than any of the other instruments. A drummer lead force!

What a beautifully festive way to spend St Patrick's Day night, thanks to Galactic, which gave Big Easy funk fans a treat.