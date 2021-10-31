Concert review: Imani Winds concert at Moss Art Center had substance, brilliance

Moss Arts Center and Grammy Award-nominated ensemble Imani Winds on Thursday celebrated the return of live music. New York City-based Imani Winds, in Blacksburg for the third time in recent years, performed a program entitled “(Im)migration: Music of Change.”
The program, which saw the Catalyst Quartet join in, offered four recent, unknown and re-envisioned works exploring location and relocation. I’ve attended many “new music” events over the years, both here and abroad. The substance and brilliance of this event impressed me as being among the finest. It also underscored the unparalleled role that the Moss's Street and Davis Performance Hall plays in bringing acoustic performance to our region. The music’s striking timbral effects, transparency, luminescence, full-throttled sonorities, and so much more came off better than they could anywhere else.
The program opened with Valarie Coleman’s re-imagining of Ramón “Mongo” Santamaría’s landmark 1959 record “Afro Blue.” Santamaría’s conga groove supports flute and marimba solos in the original. Coleman’s version for Imani Winds spread the “afro-roots” chanting and multilayered Cuban rhythms among the group’s five virtuosos. The players delivered a tour de force rendering of Mongo’s hit. They stood as they played — something rarely seen from a wind quintet, where wind and brass players are normally locked in a circle of instruments and music stands. Not the Imani Winds.
The group faced the audience, members turning toward one another at points in jazz-infused fraternity, bodies all but shimmying as they exchanged riffs. Matching the spectacle, the arrangement called to mind the opening pages of Stravinsky’s 1913 Rite of Spring caught up in the pachanga or boogaloo dance craze of the 1950s and 1960s.
The second work was by Florence B. Price, for years little more than a footnote in Chicago’s musical life. Her music is traditional romantic nationalism (think Dvořák) punctuated by spiritual melodies and the occasional juba dance rhythm. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s premiere of her first symphony during the 1933 Century of Progress International Exposition marked her for posterity as the first African-American woman to be performed by a major orchestra. Over the past 30 years Price’s star has brightened. Catalyst Quartet played her “Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint.” This work, discovered in an abandoned home in 2009, fits the Catalyst Quartet’s mission of promoting music that brings much-needed diversity to the repertoire. They gave this lost-but-now-found composition a committed, affecting performance.
After intermission, Jessie Montgomery’s 2019 twelve-minute composition “Sergeant McCauley,” written for the Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet, brings us to our word of the day, nonet — as in quartet, octet, nonet. It began magically with haunted rustling in the strings, soon joined by a joyous flute solo, expanding marvelously to all nine players. The five movements embody different moments in the life of Montgomery’s great-grandfather, snapshots in sound of points along the sergeant’s personal Great Migration. Check out the work’s New York premiere on YouTube.
The evening closed with an extraordinary nonet composed by the prominent Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra. His five-movement Concierto de Camára, written for Imani Winds and premiered in 2008, fully lives up to Sierra’s distinguished reputation. The first, third, and fifth movements — a symphonic Overtura, thrilling Juegos (“Games”), and rollicking Danza — generate the main excitement but the subdued, expressive, second and fourth movement interludes are just as vital. The entire concerto for the nine instruments blazes with fresh ideas and gorgeous harmonies. Seeing and hearing the different instrumental combinations delights and surprises from beginning to end.
It seemed as if every piece on the program led to the final chords of the Sierra. It was clear from the enthusiastic applause and the comments among people exiting the hall that the evening had been particularly satisfying.
— Gordon Marsh is a professor of music at Roanoke College.