Concert review: Imani Winds concert at Moss Art Center had substance, brilliance

The group faced the audience, members turning toward one another at points in jazz-infused fraternity, bodies all but shimmying as they exchanged riffs. Matching the spectacle, the arrangement called to mind the opening pages of Stravinsky’s 1913 Rite of Spring caught up in the pachanga or boogaloo dance craze of the 1950s and 1960s.

The second work was by Florence B. Price, for years little more than a footnote in Chicago’s musical life. Her music is traditional romantic nationalism (think Dvořák) punctuated by spiritual melodies and the occasional juba dance rhythm. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s premiere of her first symphony during the 1933 Century of Progress International Exposition marked her for posterity as the first African-American woman to be performed by a major orchestra. Over the past 30 years Price’s star has brightened. Catalyst Quartet played her “Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint.” This work, discovered in an abandoned home in 2009, fits the Catalyst Quartet’s mission of promoting music that brings much-needed diversity to the repertoire. They gave this lost-but-now-found composition a committed, affecting performance.