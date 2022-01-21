Concert review: Kidjo's world beat brings Moss crowd to its feet

When Angelique Kidjo was a child, she told her mother that she wanted to be James Brown. Fortunately for audiences around the world, she grew up to be Angelique Kidjo.

The Brooklyn, New York-based, West African native has long been at world music's pinnacle. On Thursday, Virginia Tech brought her to Moss Arts Center for her first performance there, part of the university's MLK celebrations.

The woman from Benin delivered 90 minutes of music with two encores, most of it derived from her 2021 album, “Mother Nature,” along with selections from 2019’s “Celia” and 2018’s “Remain in Light.”

Her audience roared a greeting as she took the stage, dressed in electrifying blue-green. Early on, she was pulling from the new album, singing “Africa, One of a Kind.” She punctuated the music with a yankadi dance, gesturing to the audience as she sang, “You are Africa, we are Africa.”

Magatte Sow (aka Magatte Fall) on African percussion and Chilean drummer Edgardo “Yayo” Serka on the trap set had primed the crowd for the star's entrance. Their short rolls and three sharp attacks built expectations. Then, from off-stage came that world-famous voice.

Michael Olatuja’s bass playing anchored the evening. London-born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, the New York-based artist danced and sang in collaboration with Brooklyn-based guitarist Dominic James. James’ solos provided the quintessential glitter of mbira-like counterpoint expected in Afro-pop. His rhythm guitar often subbed for the albums’ horn arrangements.

Both Olatuja and James provided responses aplenty to Kidjo’s calls.

With the third number, “Take It or Leave It,” the group achieved its first stage of full-on, in-your-face (“if you want to dance with me”) energy. The group’s combined dum-dum-BAH power shook the space.

Kidjo’s Celia Cruz album pays tribute to the queen of salsa with the goal of exploring Cruz’s African roots. The set's fifth song, “Sahara,” was a miracle of a slow Afro-Cuban beat baking in the imagined sun.

Kidjo’s new song, “Dignity,” addressed recent police brutality in Lagos. She prefaced the song with its connection to police violence here. The musicians’ live mix enveloped the crowd in a sound intended to, as the lyric says, “spread love to all equally and plant the seeds of radical beauty.”

A highlight came with Kidjo's take on Talking Heads' “Once in a Lifetime,” each return of the signature line lighting up the room, Afrobeat-style.

She shifted band and crowd into overdrive with “Meant for Me,” from the new album. As per usual, Kidjo demanded audience participation. “Virginia can move! Let’s do this!” Virginia did. A conga line of young men crossed the center of the hall, flanked by different pockets of singing and dancing.

As if in testament to her James Brown-loving roots, she delivered the night's final song in total funk fashion — a terrific close. After she left the stage, the band brought down the house with prodigious final chords.

Gordon Marsh is a music professor at Roanoke College