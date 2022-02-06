Concert review: Pat Metheny and Side-Eye bless ears at Jefferson Center

Expansive arrangements, terrific improvisational flights and decades of great jazz charts filled Roanoke’s Shaftman Performance Hall on Saturday night.

Guitarist and composer Pat Metheny was back in the hall, for an early stop on the second half of his latest world tour, featuring music from his Grammy Award-nominated live album, “Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV).” When Metheny walked on stage, the crowd roared.

“It’s great to be back on the road!” he said.

He was back in Roanoke with newer players from his musical universe — plus some older and unique devices — for an astonishing concert. The show featured charts dating back to his landmark 1975 debut, interlaced with new tunes. On full display were Metheny’s trademark horn-like solos (“Bright Size Life”), tenderly crafted melodies (“Sirabhorn”), and bold harmonic adventures (“Turnaround”).

To start, Metheny featured each member of his Side-Eye trio in a duet, starting with drummer Joe Dyson. Metheny has said that the drummer “is” the band. This one replaced Marcus Gilmore, who played on the Side-Eye album.

Dyson, an artist of subtlety and a master of discretion, conjured endlessly varied cymbal variations in “Better Days Ahead,” among other tunes throughout the evening, unleashing the full potential of his batter heads at a nod from Metheny. Full throttle moments occurred during judiciously timed fills. Each surge proved more thrilling than the last as the evening followed an arc of evolving drum solos.

When Metheny invited pianist James Francies to join him for the second duet, he noted that Francies “does things” like no other pianist. Sure enough. Francies sat down at the Steinway D, electric organ left, electric piano right, keyboard controller atop the closed piano lid (laptop off to the side), and two synths at the ready, one to the right, the other at his back. Often playing two or more different keyboards at once, Francies contributed unimaginably galvanized solos and backings. Every brick of power, virtuosity, funky piano blues magnificence or spacious, melting synth harmony secured Metheny’s compositional structure.

This was my first live Metheny concert — how is that possible? — and I’d never seen all the Metheny instruments. Metheny is known for his drive to create something new, or more accurately, for his history of commissioning new instruments to render his unique vision. Most album art features his signature Ibanez PM-100, but that’s just home base.

Stage hands pulled back a tarp late in the set for the song “It Starts When We Disappear,” revealing Metheny’s orchestrion. This robotic music-maker uses electromagnetic (solenoid) technology and pneumatic systems. Metheny debuted the thing on the 2010 album, “Orchestrion.” It comprises piano and marimbas, bells and tuned bottles, basses, synths, various fabricated acoustic instruments and percussion of all sorts. It fills an entire studio, but the trio is touring with a subset of the instruments.

It wasn't the first time the orchestrion has been on the Shaftman stage. It was part of Metheny's Unity Group concert there in 2014.

Now things turned avant-garde with the psychedelic “Zenith Blue,” as Metheny picked up his guitar synth, Francies turned his attention to the pair of keyboard synths and Dyson suffused the whole with burnished metal and resonating polymer.

After a dozen numbers, the room went dark. Up came a spotlight on Metheny, but his guitar was something from another world. Aficionados recognized his Picasso 42-string guitar. Commissioned from luthier Linda Manzer in 1984, this guitar looks like a cubist sculpture. Its manifold timbres remind me of an Egyptian qanun, backed by a harp encompassing a golden-toned guitar.

It added a glittering texture to the wall of sound in progress. The set increasingly bore hallmarks of Metheny’s focus on the gravity, weight, size, and scale of sound.

His spectrum of possibilities features an aesthetic marked by “overdubbed” sonic forces. The audience responded to it with a standing ovation. The trio gave an encore. More ovations. And then Metheny played a solo to close. An exquisite end to an unforgettable night.

Gordon Marsh is a music professor at Roanoke College.