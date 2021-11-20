Concert review: Pianist Tao's improvisations provoke audience emotions at Moss Arts Center

When pianist and composer Conrad Tao walked onto The Moss Arts Center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall stage on Friday, he stood at the keyboard and tossed a few small items onto the strings before sitting down to improvise.

Were these coins?

The improvisation reminded me of Luciano Berio’s music, where brilliant passagework slams into a single pitch, waits, then springs back into action. After a few minutes things turned minimalist and bell-like. We had arrived surreptitiously at John Adams’s “China Gates,” the second piece on the program.

At 27, Tao is already known for uncommon projects and unconventional programming.

After the opener, Tao explained the tossed items, small magnets mailed to him on the eve of the pandemic. During The Lockdown, Tao explored the “tonal contents” made by strings attracting the magnets. He told us this was to be an evening about improvisation and asked us to reflect on the act of “looking back.” The extraordinary thing is just how true to the experience his opening comments proved to be.