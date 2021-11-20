Concert review: Pianist Tao's improvisations provoke audience emotions at Moss Arts Center

When pianist and composer Conrad Tao walked onto The Moss Arts Center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall stage on Friday, he stood at the keyboard and tossed a few small items onto the strings before sitting down to improvise.
Were these coins?
The improvisation reminded me of Luciano Berio’s music, where brilliant passagework slams into a single pitch, waits, then springs back into action. After a few minutes things turned minimalist and bell-like. We had arrived surreptitiously at John Adams’s “China Gates,” the second piece on the program.
At 27, Tao is already known for uncommon projects and unconventional programming.
After the opener, Tao explained the tossed items, small magnets mailed to him on the eve of the pandemic. During The Lockdown, Tao explored the “tonal contents” made by strings attracting the magnets. He told us this was to be an evening about improvisation and asked us to reflect on the act of “looking back.” The extraordinary thing is just how true to the experience his opening comments proved to be.
The next work, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue, explicitly evokes improvisation. Confession: I often feel disappointed by this pair of pieces. But Tao’s rendition galvanized my appreciation. The fantasy was riveting. The unfolding fugue grew from liquid entries to a tremendous finish in the Busoni and Stokowski traditions of “Bach” writ large.
He followed Bach with a work that Jason Eckardt composed for Tao, “Antennaria plantaginifolia, Pussytoes.” It’s part of a series inspired by Catskills' botany. Opening streaks of brightly lit chattering made their way through all sorts of fun and busyness before dilating into rich textures anchored to a deep-toned cantus firmus. Trills appear like counter gestures in this shimmering texture. The work’s second half used “moment form,” where isolated events penetrate extended silences. Very cool.
Tao programs a lot of Schumann, but this was his first public performance of the “Kinderszenen” cycle (Scenes of Childhood). His approach to its 13 miniatures replaced accrued romanticism with lean naturalism. As the evening proceeded, a growing number of sonic cross-references sprouted from the program’s unusual pairings. As the final piece of the Schumann, “The Poet Speaks,” faded from view, Tao’s crisply executed rests, outlining the closing chords, seemed to echo Eckardt’s ending.
After Intermission, the echoes continued with Fred Hersch’s “Pastorale.” Schumann appeared in a dream to a gravely ill Hersch in 2008, and the piece (first heard on Hersch’s 2011 “Alone at the Vanguard”) opens like Schumann. Tao’s interpretation revealed architecture not heard in Hersch’s recording.
Tao’s composition “Keyed In” followed. Tao told the audience that the piece addresses a piano-specific question: Can one find melodies inside clouds of overtones? We were primed for listening to resonances. The first section virtually amplified the piano’s topography. Its middle was bold and incisive. (Errant applause interrupted one of many silences used to offset sharp-edged consonances.) In the final section, gestures glowed with expressiveness. This was powerful, imaginative music.
Listening to Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, op. 110, after the Tao — in fact, after all the preceding music — suggested a trick had been played on our minds and ears. Had the Beethoven evolved from the later works, and not the other way around? The familiar heard as new. Beethoven the radical revealed, or perhaps better, recollected.
Tao’s mastery of silence suggested heartbreaking gasps in the aria, while the fugue strove inexorably toward its apex of magnificent arpeggios. The audience’s ovation prompted more. Tao improvised an encore in which maximalist textures turned rhapsodic and bluesy before exploding, shattering, and settling into jumpy repetitions. A playful tag prompted delight and laughter.
— Gordon Marsh is a professor of music at Roanoke College.