Concert review: Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer bring wide-ranging quartet to Jefferson Center

Late in Sunday night’s concert, mandolin maestro Mike Marshall introduced the Brazilian waltz “Desvairada” by saying, jokingly, the complex arrangement “contains all the notes.”

That phrase also perfectly describes the entire show that Marshall and fellow acoustic music virtuosos Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer and his son, George Meyer, put on for about 700 people at Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. The four plucked, picked, bowed, chopped, sliced and diced copious notes during a two-hour concert consisting of all-instrumental music, from original classically tinged compositions to old fiddle tunes and bluegrass breakdowns.

Bush, especially, is famous as a purveyor of “newgrass” music — a term that’s not so new anymore. It describes a mix of bluegrass, rock, jazz, country and rhythm and blues, but Sunday’s show wasn’t a newgrass performance. Much of the material was taken from Edgar Meyer’s 1999 Grammy-nominated album, “Short Trip Home,” which he recorded with superstar violinist Joshua Bell, and mandolinists Bush and Marshall.

Bush, a noted fiddle man, too, remembered the ensemble’s appearance during that Grammy broadcast in early 2000. He told the crowd that show host Rosie O’Donnell introduced them as “four guys you’ve never heard of.” Undeterred, the boys tore up “Death by Triple Fiddle” during their Grammy moment, which followed Elton John and the Backstreet Boys and came right before Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas (guys O’Donnell presumably had heard of).

That album was nominated in the Best Classical Crossover Album category, which tells you that Sunday night’s Shaftman show wasn’t your grandpappy’s bluegrass hoedown — although the quartet did throw down on some Bill Monroe numbers.

The quartet does resemble a bluegrass unit, with the mandolins, fiddles and a big ol’ standup bass. Except that in Edgar Meyer’s dexterous hands, the instrument is a classical double bass, which he bows extraordinarily. Meyer, a five-time Grammy winner for other projects, can also thump it bluegrass-style when the tune suits.

His 29-year-old son, George, handled Bell’s parts with classically trained precision, but, he, too could saw old-time numbers such as “Big Sciota,” a popular West Virginia and Ohio fiddle tune that saw father and son twin bowing in unison at times.

In deference to the Roanoke Valley’s bluegrass traditions, Bush recounted how as a teenager he first saw Monroe, the beatified “Father of Bluegrass,” during the legendary 1965 festival on Cantrell’s Horse Farm in Botetourt County, which has long been called the first multi-day bluegrass festival and an event that helped sustain the genre. Bush saw Monroe give a mandolin clinic, which included the tune “Tennessee Blues.”

“I got to watch him,” Bush said of Monroe’s informal lesson. The event was life-changing for the mandolin prodigy, who, like Monroe, was Kentucky-raised.

The quartet launched into that very number, “Tennessee Blues,” a crooked tune filled with Bush’s nifty triplets, familiar head-bobbing and shoulder-bouncing, and even a non-traditional bowed-bass solo from Edgar.

The group covered much of “Short Trip Home,” which included the opener “Hang Hang,” the companion pieces “BT” and “BP” and the rousing show closer with Bush, Marshall and George committing “Death by Triple Fiddle,” the tune performed at the Grammys more than two decades ago.

For all the virtuosity and musical flexing, though, a couple of the best moments came when father and son dueted on an original piece of George's. Then Bush and Marshall took the stage to twin-pick a couple of Monroe’s “Lonesome” instrumentals — the haunting “Lonesome Moonlight Waltz,” which they flowed directly into the galloping “Lonesome Fiddle Blues” — proving that sometimes classical music and classic bluegrass both thrive on that high, lonesome sound.