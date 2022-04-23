Concert review: Shemekia Copeland and Sugaray Rayford at Jefferson Center

Sometimes it feels good to sing the blues, especially if you haven’t been onstage much the past two years.

Shemekia Copeland and Sugaray Rayford, two Grammy-nominated blues and R&B stars, made repeated references to the thrill of performing live, the loneliness of lockdowns and the thrill of feeling the blues during a rousing Friday night show at Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall.

Each performer supplied much of the energy on a night when Shaftman was barely one-third filled and folks seemed more inclined to sit and listen than get up, as Rayford demanded, with “booties wigglin’.”

In fact, Rayford stopped his great six-piece band early on and ordered folks to dance in front of the stage.

“This is not a concert, it’s a party,” he said, before tossing beaded necklaces to the dancers who boogied on down. The man knew how to work a crowd — and he knew he’d have to work it hard.

Copeland, the headliner, is a four-time Grammy nominee whose music has long melded American influences of blues, soul, folk and country. Her 90-minute set covered a cross-section of her 10 albums, which included songs from her most recent record, 2020’s Grammy-nominated “Uncivil War.”

That album, on which she collaborated closely with Nashville singer, writer and guitarist Will Kimbrough, plowed tough social, political and racial ground, as its release came just months after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and coincided with a year of protests and upheaval.

But Copeland, 43, let the songs speak for themselves and opted not to dwell too much on the topics, which meant that when she sang “Clotilda’s on Fire,” some fans might not have known that the song is about an Alabama slave ship that smuggled enslaved West Africans to America 50 years after the international slave trade was outlawed.

Instead, Copeland highlighted hopeful messages, such as “Ain’t Got Time for Hate,” which she said was inspired by the birth of her son five years ago. She kept things lively with a fun story about going to Nashville and seeing those “cute little country girls,” as she called them, and telling her manager and colleague John Hahn she wanted a song just like those women sing. The result was the rollicking “The Wrong Idea,” in which she fends off barroom flirts with wicked sass.

Family was a recurring theme. Copeland’s father was the late blues guitarist and singer Johnny Copeland, and she performed his “Devil’s Hand” and “Ghetto Child,” the latter which she recorded for her debut album when she was 18 years old. Her version of “Stand Up and Testify” paid tribute to her grandmother and the memory of going to her wild Sunday morning church services.

She spoke of her mother, who defended her when she was a blues-singing prodigy more inclined to sing Koko Taylor songs than Whitney Houston hits in elementary school. When the teachers wanted to know why the child belted out lines such as “I’m a woman, I can make love to a crocodile,” her mother told them, “There’s nothing wrong with her. She’s a blues singer.”

Showing the considerable breadth of styles and influences that has made her not just one of the best blues singers, but one of the best American singers, period, she sang her version of John Prine’s “Great Rain,” which reminded folks that Prine was one of the greats who died of COVID-19.

She told the crowd she herself had “kicked cancer’s ass” after being diagnosed with kidney cancer, and then sang “Walk Until I Ride,” an uplifting song off “Civil War,” but one that has a political and cultural messages that purposely conflict with the hopeful chorus. The encore of “It’s 2 A.M.” — and do you know where your baby is? — closed the show in fine, late-night, last-call, hard-rocking blues fashion.

As Copeland mixed the sacred with the secular, Rayford just plain brought the sexy. The big-bodied (6-foot-5, 300 pounds), big-voiced, former Marine from Texas kept things lively and fun with songs and stories drenched with innuendo and overt sensuality. His six-piece band, built with West Coast dudes that included trumpet and saxophone, sounded just as large as the man himself.

Midway through his hour-long set, Rayford brought Roanoke legendary trumpet player Elmer Coles to join the ensemble for the rest of the night, playing first on the number “Big Legs, Short Skirts,” which is about just what the title says, no innuendo required.

Rayford just released “In Too Deep,” the follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-nominated “Somebody Save Me.” He noted that in addition to being nominated for a Grammy, he was the B.B. King Blues Entertainer of the Year in early 2020 — just as COVID hit. He couldn’t tour to cash in on those honors.

“Trophies didn’t mean nothing,” he said. “That’s the blues for you.”