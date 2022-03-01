Concert updates: Blues Traveler to hit Dr Pepper Park; Katie Pruitt, Jade Bird to Harvester

After multiple COVID-related postponements, one of the first big-name acts ever to play Dr Pepper Park is returning there.

Blues Traveler, whose schedule like all other traveling bands saw pandemic disruption, is set for May 12 at the outdoor venue off Jefferson Street Southeast. Tickets are $49, $25 and $149 (VIP) advance via drpepperpark.com, with general admission tickets $30 day of show, according to a Tuesday news release from the venue. They go on sale Friday.

Harmonica man and singer John Popper and his band, best know for '90s hits "Run-around" and "Hook," hit the park in 2016.

Down U.S. 220, in Rocky Mount, Harvester Performance Center announced on Tuesday that it has booked an alt-folk double-bill of Jade Bird and Katie Pruitt for May 6. Reserved tickets for those singer/songwriters are $42, $27 and $218 (VIP table for four) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via harvester-music.com.

Southwest Virginia audiences have seen both. Pruitt played FloydFest last year, and Jade Bird hit the festival in 2019. Coincidentally, Blues Traveler played there in 2009.

— Tad Dickens