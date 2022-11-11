Cornershot deluxe: The joys of double drumming

In the music world, not many things are as intriguing and exciting as seeing two drummers playing together onstage in a band.

A drum duo working correctly can make very powerful and dynamic sounds. Both players have to work together, listening and reacting to each other to ultimately sound like one drummer with extra limbs! Here are five examples from funk and rock music.

During the 1960s “Soul Brotha Number One,” James Brown, was already known to lead the “baddest” band in the land. But when he introduced the world to the drum duo of Jabo Starks and Clyde Stubblefield, he took the funk to another level. Rarely did the two powerhouses play at the same time. Instead, Brown would switch back and forth between them for different tunes, even different parts of a single song, for dynamic purposes.

The Grateful Dead are the high priests of the San Francisco psychedelic rock scene, forefathers of what is now referred to as the “jamband scene.” The Dead’s two drummers were and still are Billy Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, aka “The Rhythm Devils.” The Dead began in 1965 with only Billy playing, but on Sept. 30, 1967, Mickey joined him in the band, forming a radically percussive bond. This was probably the first double-drum section in popular rock music. Billy mostly held the “pocket” (groove) while Mickey played with him or played tribal inspired rhythms on top of the beat. By the late 1970s they created the epic “Drums/Space” duet part of the Dead’s shows, utilizing a massive wall of drums and percussion known as “The Beast.” This became a very anticipated section of the Grateful Dead’s epic gigs.

The Allman Brothers formed in 1969 in Macon, Georgia, with roots in both Florida and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The Allmans’ drummers were Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny Johansen, aka “Jaimoe.” Both were totally unique in style and sound, and together they created a rhythmic force that shook the rock world. Butch was known as the “Freight Train,” very powerful with a driving beat, and “Jaimoe” was a jazz oriented drummer, swinging tasteful chops around Trucks and filling open spaces that Trucks left in the rhythms. It’s remarkable that the two cats never worked on specific parts; they just listened and reacted to one another.

Coming from England, Genesis was one of the most successful progressive rock bands of the ’70s and ’80s. When vocalist Peter Gabriel left the band in 1975, drummer Phil Collins took over front man duties. Phil still returned to the drum throne during instrumental sections of tunes but needed another drummer to play along with him and back him during his time out front. He hired Bill Bruford, of Yes and King Crimson, but after one tour Collins replaced him with Chester Thompson, who had been in a two-drummer situation with Frank Zappa. Collins and Thompson formed a powerful team, and Genesis was soon rocking stadiums across the world.

Finally we go back to Bill Bruford and discuss the mighty King Crimson. For most of the ’70s and ’80s Bruford was the sole drummer in the prog-rock juggernaut, but in the early 1990s bandleader Robert Fripp added drummer Pat Mastelotto to the band to form an incredibly complex, heavy and radical drum duo. They played grooves together and also against one another, creating massively intense walls of noise.

Take it from me, a drummer myself, when I say playing with another drummer is a fun and unique experience! It can take the music to new levels.