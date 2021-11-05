Cornershot: Love for Little Steven

Today in my wide musical universe I want to pay tribute to one of the coolest in the history of rock — the “confidant” of both non-fictional Bruce Springsteen and fictional Tony Soprano — Steven Van Zandt, aka Little Steven or Miami Steve.

“Little Steven” was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Massachusetts, but came up mostly in the north New Jersey/New York City area.

Van Zandt first came on in a big way playing guitar and doing background vocals with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, exploding out of New Jersey in the early 1970s.

He was then known as “Miami” Steve and was Springsteen’s right-hand man in an iconic band that mixed epic live performances with epic lyrics from “The Boss,” in rock arenas all over the world.

Van Zandt left The E Street Band a couple of times, once in 1979 and again in 1984. He rejoined in 1999 and has remained.

In between stints with Springsteen, he worked most famously with Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, and with Artists United Against Apartheid … the last of which really blew my mind when I was a teenager.