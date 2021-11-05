Cornershot: Love for Little Steven

Today in my wide musical universe I want to pay tribute to one of the coolest in the history of rock — the “confidant” of both non-fictional Bruce Springsteen and fictional Tony Soprano — Steven Van Zandt, aka Little Steven or Miami Steve.
“Little Steven” was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Massachusetts, but came up mostly in the north New Jersey/New York City area.
Van Zandt first came on in a big way playing guitar and doing background vocals with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, exploding out of New Jersey in the early 1970s.
He was then known as “Miami” Steve and was Springsteen’s right-hand man in an iconic band that mixed epic live performances with epic lyrics from “The Boss,” in rock arenas all over the world.
Van Zandt left The E Street Band a couple of times, once in 1979 and again in 1984. He rejoined in 1999 and has remained.
In between stints with Springsteen, he worked most famously with Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, and with Artists United Against Apartheid … the last of which really blew my mind when I was a teenager.
The Artists United project brought one of the first and most visible protest records regarding South Africa, with a video called “Sun City” shown on MTV in the mid ’80s. It featured a diversity of performers, including Miles Davis, Bono and Lou Reed.
Perhaps Van Zandt’s most recent claim to fame is his acting on HBO’S “The Sopranos,” from 1999 to 2007. His role as Silvio Dante was amazing!
Currently he leads a very cool, old-school, long-running rock and soul band called Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, and he has just put out his own cannabis line called Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary Pre-Rolls.
He still hosts the “Little Steven’s Underground Garage” radio show, too. Check out his new book, “Unrequited Infatuations,” for further testimony to the coolness of Little Steven!
— George Penn Jr., a reader (and drummer) in Pulaski