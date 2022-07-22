Cornershot: Music festival explosion

Rock and Jamband festivals are now very much a huge deal here in the United States. Especially during these last 20-plus years, the big, multi-day, campout-in-the-country-style festivals have become summertime traditions.

European fests have been rocking on the regular since the ‘60s and definitely have had a huge influence on how promoters set up events here in the U.S.

My first taste of the big festival experience was back in the early ‘90s, going to Lollapalooza, which was a traveling, multi-band festival that catered to the massive alternative rock scene that was so new and exciting for the time.

I saw most of the grunge and industrial rock bands of the era, as well as groundbreaking hip hop acts at Lollapalooza, as well as up and coming bands on smaller stages. I would come home from those shows exhausted from rocking all day in the sun but always super-inspired from seeing so much music!

The first jamband-oriented festival I saw on a big level was the H.O.R.D.E tour, a traveling circus similar to Lollapalooza, but instead focused on the scene influenced by the “grassroots” Grateful Dead hippy scene. Bands such as Phish, Widespread Panic and Blues Traveler were featured on that festival, and I also saw legendary performers Taj Mahal and the Black Crowes at H.O.R.D.E.

By the turn of the century, the traveling festival tours faded out and the multi-day “campout” festivals came in huge, thanks in part to the massive Bonnaroo festival, in Tennessee, Coachella, in California. Here in Virginia, music fans are surrounded by smaller but super-hip fests like Floydfest, Rooster Walk, 4848 Festival in West Virginia, LOCKN’ and a few others. I love the feeling of being turned on to full days of music and arts, good food and drink, and meeting beautiful people! It’s a summer time tradition at this point!

Reggae and other world music festivals are absolutely magical as well, and those who haven’t experienced those really should, beginning with the DC World Reggae Festival, in August! Get yourself a good straw hat, a tent and whatever party faves you love, and celebrate music this summer ya’ll!

— George Penn, a reader in the New River Valley