Cornershot: Rock hall of fame recognizes Doobie Brothers' Roanoke radio friendship

To explain: “Black Water” was originally the B-side of the Doobies’ 1974 single, “Another Park, Another Sunday,” an amiable groove that faltered high in the Top 40.

That September, however, WROV station manager Chuck Holloway flipped the record over and pumped “Black Water’s” easygoing, viola-laden hookfest into regular rotation. It became a local hit, caught on at WQRK in Norfolk, and then reached larger markets in Minneapolis, according to Broadcasting magazine.

Warner Bros. took note and, within weeks, reissued “Black Water” as an A-side. By March 1975, the once-overlooked tune claimed the top spot. It only stayed a week (bumped off by Frankie Valli’s “My Eyes Adored You”) but remains a classic rock staple to this day.

The Doobies continued on until 1982, then reunited in 1987, and the band’s long train is still running today — it currently boasts nine active members and 20 former players.

During its peak years, the San Jose group returned to Roanoke again and again, selling out the civic center at a time when only Elvis had managed that feat.

So it makes sense that when K92 (WXLK-FM) launched on the last day of 1979, the first song it spun was “Listen to the Music.” By the Doobie Brothers. Roanoke’s hometown band from another land.

— Neil Harvey

