Cornershot: Sly & the Family Stone's impact

“Dance To the Music.” “You Can Make It If You Try.” “I Wanna Take You HIGHER!” Sly & the Family Stone!!

As one of the influential musicians in the vast beautiful history of Black music, Sylvester Stewart, aka Sly Stone, presides over an epic legacy of psychedelic funk rock.

His family moved from Texas to the California Bay Area when Stone was a young boy in the mid 1950s. In the early ‘60s, Sly worked as a DJ on Oakland’s KSOL, which specialized in the growing pop and rock music that was happening at the time. He kept his eye on the streets, particularly the San Francisco Haight Ashbury scene, which had a colorful and exciting freedom to it.

Stone, already an accomplished keyboardist, guitarist and singer, had to form a band that represented his vision of psychedelic soul and rock! The original version of the Family Stone was formed in 1966. It consisted of Sly on keys and vocals; his younger brother Freddie on guitar and vocals; his sister Rose on keys and vocals; Cynthia Robinson on trumpet; Jerry Martini on sax; Larry Graham on bass and vocals; and Greg Errico on drums.

This band was a powerhouse of melody and rhythm: A funk machine. The players were, in their own unique essence, a blueprint for future funk and rock bands, being multi-racial and having both men and women sharing equal roles and voices in the music and imagery.

The Family Stone’s peak was 1968-73, but the original unit started to fall apart after 1971’s brilliant but dark “There’s a Riot Going On” album. Drugs did a serious number on Sly and the band, fracturing a relentlessly brilliant force of funk. But all you have to do is listen to the stuff during those peak years to get a taste of pure excellence!

Two amazing live performances come to mind as must-see footage … the original Woodstock 1969 film and Questlove’s film “Summer of Soul: Harlem Festival 1969.” Check ‘em out, and DANCE TO THE MUSIC!

— George Penn, a reader in the New River Valley