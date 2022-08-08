 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: Summer intern's 1st FloydFest

Passionate people sang aloud, bathed in multi-colored lights as I gazed in awe at FloydFest’s mountain-like Dreaming Creek Main Stage.

This, I thought, is what it feels like to be at a music festival.

Floydfest 22~Heartbeat, which ran from July 27-31, surpassed my expectations. The happy and friendly people, the countless vendors and the music were all phenomenal.

I am a music lover and can hardly stay still when the good stuff hits my ears. Every sound from Lake Street Dive’s Thursday main stage performance resonated with my heartbeats. It might have been a coincidence — maybe not — but the stars were out on that Thursday night, shining as bright as Rachael Price and her band. 

Prior to the concert, Joe Klein and Anne Bedarf, two forever volunteers at FloydFest, showed my colleague and me around. We interacted with a couple of teenagers and admired the work of local entrepreneurs.

One that caught my attention was Floyd Rustic, which specializes in handcrafted furniture. At the festival, one could spot proprietor Derek DeLuzio’s tables and chairs all around the food court area.

Food, businesses and music were not the only things to stand out. Sustainability was also a guest of honor. When navigating the festival grounds, I noticed the absence of litter and the presence of "Resource Recovery Stations," for waste. FloydFest also has fresh water dispensers coming straight from the on-site well. Also featured: a conveyor belt and composting station operated by a partner — Zero Waste Event Productions.

My first time at FloydFest was unforgettable. I won’t forget the delicious food, the tunes or the “Feel Tipsy?” jar from the barista in the beer and wine garden. Most importantly, I won't forget the people. Seeing families, couples and friends enjoying the festival filled my heart, and next time I hope to share the experience with my loved ones.

— Julia Mouketo, The Roanoke Times

