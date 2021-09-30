 Skip to main content
Country music performer Justin Moore coming to Elmwood
Country music performer Justin Moore coming to Elmwood

skd justinmoore 111617 p05 (copy)

Justin Moore on stage in November 2017 at Salem Civic Center. Moore returns to the valley for an Oct. 28 show at Elmwood Park's amphitheater.

 THE ROANOKE TIMES, File 2017

It's white cowboy hat time at Elmwood Park. Justin Moore, whose country hits include "Small Town USA," "Outlaws Like Me" and "Kinda Don't Care," has an Oct. 28 date at the Roanoke amphitheater.

Tickets for the Downtown Roanoke Inc./Budweiser Summer Series show are $40 (free to 6-younger) and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday via justinmoore.brownpapertickets.com. They're stretching out summer, aren't they?

It's been a while since Moore last appeared in the valleys, though he has played here multiple times. He headlined Salem Civic Center, to a crowd of about 2,500, in November 2017

Since then, his single "Didn't Have Much" topped country charts in August. His new album, "Late Nights and Longnecks," is a nod to Alan Jackson and George Strait and is Moore's most traditional-sounding collection to date, according to show publicity. The album features Nashville session all stars including guitarist Brent Mason and pedal steel picker Paul Franklin. Whether we'll see those beasts on stage in October is open to question, but Moore's touring bands are always top-shelf.

