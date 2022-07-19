Country singer Brett Young coming to Elmwood

One of country music's love song masters is headed for Roanoke.

Brett Young, whose 2016 hit "Sleep Without You" started a multi-platinum run of seven consecutive No. 1 country singles, is set for a Sept. 30 Budweiser Summer Series date at Elmwood Park, according to a Downtown Roanoke Inc. news release. It's the final show of the Bud series season.

Tickets are $39 (free admission to 6-younger) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via downtownsummerseries.com.

Young's third album, "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days," dropped on June 4. Its stalking horse single, "Lady," was yet another No. 1 for the Californian. Roanoke Valley native — and Nashville hit machine — Ross Copperman was a co-writer.

Other Young hits include "Ticket to L.A.," "Like I Loved You," "Here Tonight" and "In Case You Didn't Know."