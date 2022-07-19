 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country singer Brett Young coming to Elmwood

Brett Young

 Courtesy Downtown Roanoke Inc.

One of country music's love song masters is headed for Roanoke. 

Brett Young, whose 2016 hit "Sleep Without You" started a multi-platinum run of seven consecutive No. 1 country singles, is set for a Sept. 30 Budweiser Summer Series date at Elmwood Park, according to a Downtown Roanoke Inc. news release. It's the final show of the Bud series season.

Tickets are $39 (free admission to 6-younger) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via downtownsummerseries.com.

Young's third album, "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days," dropped on June 4. Its stalking horse single, "Lady," was yet another No. 1 for the Californian. Roanoke Valley native — and Nashville hit machine — Ross Copperman was a co-writer.

Other Young hits include "Ticket to L.A.," "Like I Loved You," "Here Tonight" and "In Case You Didn't Know."

— The Roanoke Times

