Country singer Cody Johnson returning to Salem Civic Center
Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson Performs at the Salem Civic Center in September 2019. He returns to the venue Sept. 11.

 The Roanoke Times File 2019

It's a yee-haw moment for country music fans in the valleys. Rodeo-centric singer Cody Johnson is set to play.

The cowboy-hatted Johnson brings his show back to the Salem Civic Center for a Sept. 11 show. Tickets are $39, $44, $49 and $104 (VIP), with $5 for preferred parking, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Cody Johnson & Friends played the venue two Septembers ago, bringing such songs as the country hits "On My Way To You" and "Dear Rodeo" to a nearly sold-out house. Go to bit.ly/CodyJohnsonSalemTRT to read our review of that show. 

