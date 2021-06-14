Country singer Cody Johnson returning to Salem Civic Center

It's a yee-haw moment for country music fans in the valleys. Rodeo-centric singer Cody Johnson is set to play.
The cowboy-hatted Johnson brings his show back to the Salem Civic Center for a Sept. 11 show. Tickets are $39, $44, $49 and $104 (VIP), with $5 for preferred parking, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Cody Johnson & Friends played the venue two Septembers ago, bringing such songs as the country hits "On My Way To You" and "Dear Rodeo" to a nearly sold-out house. Go to bit.ly/CodyJohnsonSalemTRT to read our review of that show.
