Country singer Josh Turner set for Berglund theater

Throwback country baritone Josh Turner is coming back to Roanoke.
The traditional-leaning hitmaker, who in 2018 played a packed Berglund Center presentation at Elmwood Park, will hit the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre stage Sept. 11.
Tickets are $99, $49 and $39 and go on sale Friday at roanokelive.com and 877-482-8496.
Turner, whose voice dips into the bass register with ease, kept a crowd of more than 4,000 engaged even as a hard rain fell toward the end of his Elmwood concert. We wrote then that his music, which included such hits as "Me and God" and "Long Black Train," were more reminiscent of Alan Jackson and Randy Travis than Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert.
