Country singer Kip Moore to headline Dr Pepper Park

One of Nashville's best singers is returning to Roanoke.

Kip Moore, whose hits include "Somethin' About A Truck" and "Beer Money," will play Dr Pepper Park's Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series on June 25. Tickets are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP) in advance, not including fee and tax, and go on sale Friday (no foolin') via drpepperpark.com. They'll be $40 general admission day of show.

Moore has performed a lot in the valley, including three times in 2013, and has opened for both Brantley Gilbert and Lady Antebellum at the venue now called Berglund Coliseum. He proved to be a popular performer with an excellent voice, and played Dr Pepper Park in May 2021.

Universal Music Nashville released his fourth album, "Wild World," in 2020.

His career has a local connection. The "Beer Money" video featured onetime Roanoke Valley resident Gordana Ban. See it at youtu.be/JSgyvCan8qg.

— Tad Dickens