Country singers Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker to play Berglund Center March 4
Tickets go on sale Friday for a March 4 show by country music performers Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker at Roanoke's Berglund Center.

Lawrence has been a top country singer for 30 years and has sold 13 million albums on the way to charting 18 No. 1 songs and numerous country music awards. He hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, "Hony Tonkin' with Tracy Lawrence."

Walker has had 31 charted singles and 12 No. 1 songs over more than two decades in the business. 

Ticket will cost $99, $74, $59 or $34 and will be sold starting Friday at roanokelive.com and in person at the Berglund Center Box Office, or by phone at 844-599-LIVE.

54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Tracy Lawrence

 Associated Press, File 2019
Clay Walker

Clay Walker 

 Associated Press
