Country star friends: Clay Walker, Tracy Lawrence play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

The Texas baritone voice sounded as deep and smooth as ever on the Zoom call.

Clay Walker was asked how he’s doing with multiple sclerosis, which can have devastating effects on the voice. He turned the webcam around to show what looked like a stained glass window.

“See that right there,” he said, laughing. “I go in there every day. I’m a sinner. I’m not a saint. But praying is a big part of my life. I’m not proselytizing to anybody, just admitting what’s helped me. I wouldn’t be on this call right now if it wasn’t for the good Lord above and a miracle, because the kind of MS I was diagnosed with [in 1996], and the amount of lesions on my brainstem, there’s not a doctor in America that would have given me more than two to four years to live.”

In fact, the religiously faithful might say it’s a miracle that Walker and Tracy Lawrence — who also suffered a major scare early in his career — are even alive today, much less touring together. The two Texas-born troubadours, major-label megastars in the ’90s, appear at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Friday.

Walker was in his early 20s when he was discovered in a Beaumont, Texas, area bar. He went on to chart four platinum albums and six number one singles, including “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” and “This Woman And This Man.”

His latest release is titled “Texas to Tennessee.”

“It’s been the theme of my life since I got in the music business, going back and forth, Texas to Tennessee,” Walker said from his home in Santa Fe (pronounced “fee”), Tennessee. “My wife and I have a home there and a home here and we do a lot of back and forth, but it’s really about the journey between the two of us. That journey is what built our friendship and our marriage.

“The album was produced by Michael Knox [along with Jaron Boyer] and the one thing he wanted to capture in this album, he says, ‘It’s got to be all about you. I know you’ve recorded a lot of songs and you’ve put your heart and soul into them, but this album has to be 100 percent every song authentic Clay Walker, what you’ve lived, not just things you know about.’”

The title cut and “Cowboy Loves A Woman,” both co-written with Jennifer Hanson and Mark Nesler, are the key tracks on the 10-song album.

“I am a cowboy,” Walker said. “I grew up ranching, it’s been in my family for hundreds of years. There’s a romanticism about cowboy life. That song — my dad always taught me to treat a lady with a lot of respect. Both of those songs you talked about were aimed right at my wife.”

“Cowboy” with its airy mix and pedal steel creates an expansive setting for a message of mature commitment:

With a heart as big as a blue Montana sky/And a faith as deep as a canyon stretches wide …/When he finds the right place to hang his hat, he’s yours forever, just like that/This is the way a cowboy loves a woman

The style of “Cowboy” recalls a previous album cut, “I Can’t Forget Her.”

“I played that song for the two songwriters, and I said, ‘I want to capture that western feel,’” Walker said. “Sometimes you don’t hook it, sometimes you don’t capture it, but we actually did on this one.”

Like Walker, Tracy Lawrence suffered a potentially life-threatening setback in his 20s that might have ended his career.

Born in northeast Texas and raised in Arkansas, Lawrence was an unknown in 1990, when he arrived in Nashville. In a business where many struggle for decades and few reach the top, Lawrence hit it very big very fast.

“It was an amazing time in my life,” he said on a Zoom call from an office in Nashville. “I had a showcase in January [1991] at the Bluebird Cafe, which is where I met all the executives from Atlantic Records. I cut that first album [‘Sticks and Stones’] in May of ‘91 so, you’re basically talking just a few months.”

Just as the rollercoaster was gearing up, it nearly crashed. On May 31, 1991, after finishing the vocals for “Sticks and Stones,” Lawrence and a female friend were accosted by three men in downtown Nashville. Lawrence fought back, allowing his friend to escape, but was shot four times.

“To be right there at the point where you’re looking at all your dreams coming true, all that stuff starting, and to realize it could be taken away from you really quickly, it was very frustrating, and I had a lot of anger. I pushed myself too hard to get back because I knew if I didn’t, somebody else would get my slot and it might be gone for good. And so I started touring before I should have and it caught up with me.

“When you go through any kind of traumatic experience, I think it’s something that you need to talk to somebody about. It makes a huge difference.”

Lawrence eventually sought counseling to help process his anger.

The title cut was released in fall 1991 and went to number one in January 1992, beginning a run of hit singles including eight chart-toppers.

Lawrence’s latest project is the three-album set “Hindsight 2020.”

“We decided that three different packages with ten songs on each one would celebrate the recognition of thirty years in the business,” he said. Volume one, “’Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell,” released in April 2021, is a “straight-down-the-road traditional country record” with nine of the 10 tracks self-penned.

The second album has five remakes and five new cuts, including the title track, “Price Of Fame,” featuring Eddie Montgomery.

A thousand miles on a lonely road/Chasing a song on the radio/Takin’ a chance before the chance is gone/Grab a shooting star, do your best to hang on, ‘cause/Price of fame’s an expensive thing

“You know, I missed a lot of things with my kids,” he said. “I have two daughters. Both of them grew up doing competition dance. I made most of the nationals … but I missed a lot of dance competitions, missed a lot of time with the family.

“But that’s what we do, we tour. We get a lot of enjoyment out of what we do and I can’t say I haven’t enjoyed my career. I’ve loved every minute of it. The good, the bad, all of it. The heavy workload. It’s what I’ve dreamed of doing since I was a little kid. But the family … they didn’t ask to be here, they didn’t ask for this life. It’s been something we’ve had to work through over the years.”

The third and last “Hindsight” volume was released in January. “I’m gonna do one or two [new] songs in the set; I’m not gonna beat people up with it. Obviously I still have to do ‘Time Marches On,’ ‘Paint Me A Birmingham,’ ‘Sticks and Stones.’”

Lawrence and Walker did four shows together in 2021. “When we do ‘Find Out Who Your Friends Are,’ it’s pretty special,” Walker said, “because Tracy helped me early on in my career, something I’ll never forget. We’re not best friends, but we’re great friends.”

Walker said he wanted people to know “it’s me and Tracy onstage together. I would never have dreamed it could work that well. It has been magical.”