COVID concerns cause 2 shows to cancel at Lyric Theatre
MG Lyric Masks 032420 (copy) (copy)

The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg has canceled two concerts from its fall 2021 schedule.

 Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times

Half of the fall 2021 schedule at Blacksburg's The Lyric Theater is off the books, because of concerns about the COVID-19 epidemic, according to an email the venue sent to subscribers Sunday.

The venue has canceled the Shawn Mullins concert for Sept. 22. Also Jonathan Richman and Bonnie Prince Billy, scheduled to play Oct. 14, have canceled all of their fall dates, according to the email.

Organizers at the theater will work to reschedule both, according to the email, but plan to refund ticket prices to online purchasers, via PayPal, over the next few days. Those who used The Lyric's box office or phone to buy tickets must call 951-4771 for their refunds.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy, aka Will Oldham, and musical partner, guitarist Matt Sweeney, were to open for Richman as Superwolves.

"With the ever-evolving situation due to COVID-19 and having been through lockdown before, out of an abundance of caution we want to be preemptive for the safety of the performers, crew and audience," Oldham and Sweeney said in a statement that The Lyric shared in its email. "Some of the shows cannot be rescheduled due to conflicts beyond our control, but Superwolves are working hard to ensure they will perform at each city when it is safe to do so."

Two more performances remain on the venue's 2021 schedule. Second City Comedy Troupe is due Nov. 5, and Squirrel Nut Zippers are scheduled for a Dec. 1 show.

