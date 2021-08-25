 Skip to main content
COVID concerns force SML Wine Festival to reschedule
COVID concerns force SML Wine Festival to reschedule

A lakeside wine festival with a high profile music lineup will have to wait another year. The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that it is postponing the SML Wine Festival. Chamber organizers cited rising COVID-19 numbers in Bedford and Franklin counties. The new dates are Sept. 17-18, 2022, at Mariners Landing, in Huddleston. It will be the second consecutive year that the pandemic forced the event's postponement. The chamber announced only last month that it had moved the festival to Mariners Landing, from Crazy Horse Marina, with a lineup that was to include soul-rockers St. Paul & The Broken Bones and bluegrass act The SteelDrivers. "This is the absolute last thing we wanted to do, but all of the data concerning infection rates and hospitalizations points to the fact that it's the responsible thing to do," the chamber's executive director, Andy Bruns, said. Bruns is a former publisher of The Roanoke Times. The Virginia Department of Health website reports that the 7-day average for reported cases was 24 in Bedford County, with 26 reported on Wednesday. Twenty-five new cases were logged on Wednesday in Franklin County, where the 7-day average was 20. The graph since late July has trended upward in both counties, according to vdh.virginia.gov. The numbers are "primarily due to the surging Delta variant," Bruns said in the chamber news release. Most of the bands "are being rebooked for the new dates," with more information to come. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates, but ticket holders may also request refunds (minus the ticketing company's service fees), via help@seetickets.com, according to the news release.

. The numbers are “primarily due to the surging Delta variant,” Bruns said in the chamber news release. Most of the bands “are being rebooked for the new dates,” with more information to come. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates, but ticket holders may also request refunds (minus the ticketing company’s service fees), via

