Crawford & Power coming to NRCC Sept. 24

Country band Crawford & Power will perform Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin. The event is part of the NRCC 2022-2023 Concert Series.

Tickets for the show will go on sale beginning Aug. 15, at 8 a.m. Reserved seating tickets will be $20 in advance and will be available for purchase online only at www.nr.edu/fiddle. General seating tickets will be $10 in advance and available online or in-person at the NRCC Business Office, 23 Godbey Hall, Dublin, and at the Pulaski County Visitor Center (cash and checks only for in-person sales). General seating tickets will be $15 and reserved seating tickets will be $25 when purchased at the door.

With roots in country, Americana and Southern rock, Crawford & Power seek to put their twist on a classic country music revival. Their unique brand of country has been lauded as a breath of fresh air to the genre. The duo has already opened for a variety of artists including The Marshall Tucker Band, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, 38 Special, Gary Allan and Jerry Douglas, among many other major acts. With the help of their debut EP, “Play a Hank Jr. Song,” the duo has quickly eclipsed over 2.5 million on-demand streams. Crawford & Power followed up their debut release with two singles in 2019, “She Liked to Get High” and “Dancing Alone.” Newly signed to Vere Music, Crawford & Power released “What I’ve Been Missin’,” on Aug. 20, 2021, which will be the first single off their new self-titled EP.

NRCC is a Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, affiliated venue. Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nr.edu/fiddle. Questions may be directed to Tim Jones at 540-674-3625.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser