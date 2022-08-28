Crooked Road songwriting workshop, showcase coming to Big Stone Gap

An opportunity for musicians and songwriters will be hosted on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap.

Join renowned heritage music singer/songwriters Johnny and Jeanette Williams, Grammy-nominated Louisa Branscomb and Grammy-nominated Larry Cordle for a day of songwriting and performance. Johnny Williams is the current Artist-In-Residence for The Crooked Road.

Limited to 30 participants, the workshop will focus on giving participants insight and guidance on songwriting in a collaborative experience. The expert panel will give feedback and advice on lyrics, rhythms and storytelling that can help participants refine their songwriting abilities. Participants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills during the workshop for the four guest writers.

After the workshop, participants can sit in the songwriting showcase performance by the instructors as they highlight some of their award-winning songs.

Songwriting is the heart for all musicians, and there will be something to take away for any level of songwriter.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-crooked-roads-songwriting-workshop-showcase-tickets-349661325437. Tickets are $50 for the workshop and showcase and $5 for general admission to the showcase only.

The Crooked Road and this project are supported, in part, by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about The Crooked Road, please visit www.thecrookedroadva.com, call 276-492-2400, ext. 2409, or email info@thecrookedroad.org.

- Submitted by Carrie Beck