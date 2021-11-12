cutNscratch: 2 Chill sets up at old Blue 5; The Lyric Theatre spring season features Shawn Colvin, Southern Culture on the Skids, Shawn Mullins

Roanoke music fans and musicians have a new spot to catch live music. Many will remember the location as an old spot to catch live music.

2 Chill Restaurant is in a soft-opening phase and has just received its ABC license. The Second Street Southwest business is open for dinner, and soon, brunch, in the space where Blue 5 Restaurant for years hosted local, regional and national blues, rock and soul acts.

The new venue's co-owner, Anny Hernandez, said she is looking to book a variety of performers to play the room, for people enjoying cocktails and international fusion cuisine. The chef is Cristhian Buendia.

Musicians will take the stage at least twice a month, Hernandez said.

"It's going to be a little bit of everything," she said. "One week we're going to have some pop. The other week we're going to have some jazz. You know, just for everybody to enjoy."

Hernandez has yet to book an act for the room, but said that she hopes to have something going by the end of the month. Performers interested in playing there can reach out via 566-4905 or 2chillrestaurant@gmail.com, she said.