cutNscratch: 2 Southwest Va. acts sweep FloydFest On the Rise contest

Two Southwest Virginia acts are On the Rise, in FloydFest parlance.

Palmyra, late of Floyd, and Roanoke-based The Jared Stout Band swept this year’s fan-voted On the Rise band competition at FloydFest last month. Festival organizers counted votes after the event ended and announced the winners Tuesday.

It’s the first time that two acts in the event’s home region took first and second place. Some past winners had ties to the area but lived elsewhere.

Palmyra’s singer/mandolinist Sasha grew up in Roanoke, graduating from Patrick Henry High School before matriculating at James Madison University. All three band members — Teddy Chipouras, Manoa Bell and Sasha — are Virginians. The Americana/folk trio met at JMU and had spent some time in Boston before moving to Floyd, where the band was based until Sasha decamped to Richmond this month. Chipouras is set to move there from Floyd soon, while Bell lives in Nashville.

“We’re really confident in the tunes and wanted an opportunity to show how hard we’ve worked over the last two years,” Sasha wrote in a message exchange. “Floydfest felt like the perfect place to try to prove ourselves!”

Both acts won swag from contest co-sponsors Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch. More fun for the rest of us will be the victory lap sets each will play at next year’s FloydFest, scheduled for a new site in Check.

Neither combo will rest much in between. Palmyra is playing Aug. 26 at Floyd’s Dogtown Roadhouse and Aug. 27-28 at the Wilderness Adventure WA Fest, in New Castle. The trio will double up Aug. 27, with a Fork in the Alley show. Palmyra will play a double-bill with Dogwood Tales on Sept. 1 at The Spot on Kirk, then the rest of the month will open shows for rising rock music force Illiterate Light — that duo of JMU alums shared a stage with Palmyra at last month’s Newport Folk Festival.

Follow the band’s adventures and several local dates at palmyratheband.com/tour, and listen on the streaming site or app you favor via distrokid.com/hyperfollow/palmyra/shenandoah.

Sasha said in the message exchange that the trio has been on the road full time since May 2021 and has new music coming out next year, with Illiterate Light’s Jake Cochran co-producing and playing drums and Dogwood Tales’ Danny Gibney co-producing and engineering.

“We also had the pleasure of recording a few songs at Sill & Glade, a new recording studio in Mt. Solon,” they wrote. “It’s a beautiful cabin on a hill, surrounded by farmland. We’re really excited to share videos from that session soon.”

Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more from our chat with Sasha, who also writes and performs some intriguing jazz- and pop-inflected hip-hop music that you can hear at sashathem.bandcamp.com. We can’t write this without mentioning that Sasha’s mother is best-selling, award-winning author and journalist Beth Macy, whose upcoming book is the focus of our Sunday Extra centerpiece.

The Jared Stout Band is a talented and hard-working bunch, too. If you’re down for a day trip, see the rocking group today at the Wytheville Wine Fest, 2 p.m. at Withers Park. Stout and a combo that features harmonica man Robby Carden and guitarist Brian Mehalso are also on the WA Fest schedule at New Castle. The band plays 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Aug. 20 and Vinton Palooza the next day. Keep track at thejaredstoutband.com/tour-dates. Check out the music via linktr.ee/thejaredstoutband.

Henry Street fest announces headlinersIf you’re into “Blurred Lines,” take note. Robin Thicke is coming to Roanoke to headline the Henry Street Heritage Festival on Sept. 17, along with R&B trio SWV, aka “Sisters with Voices.” Get advance tickets for $30 until Monday at ci.ovationtix.com.

The festival starts at 1 p.m. and admission will be free until 5 p.m., when organizers clear the Elmwood Park stage area for the 7 p.m. concert.

Elizabeth Cook

to play The LyricBlacksburg’s The Lyric Theatre has yet to announce its full season. The one announcement it has made is cause for happiness. Nashville-based singer, songwriter, TV and radio show host, cartoon voice-over artist and sometime wild woman Elizabeth Cook is playing the venue on Sept. 24. Venue members already have access to tickets, and the rest of us schlubs can get them on Tuesday. They are $32, $28, $24 and $20. Get them at the Lyric Box Office, 540-951-4771 or thelyric.com/live.

To me, the coolest thing about this alt-country chanteuse is her ability to nail the Mother Maybelle Carter guitar playing style, and use it for her own songs.

Web-only content: from Q&A with Sasha, of Palmyra

JMU has turned out to be quite a musical hotbed in recent years. Palmyra will make new fans exponentially as it stays on the road, and touring with friends in Illiterate Light will not hurt that effort.

“We first met Jeff and Jake in a songwriting class that we all took at JMU with professor Ojo Taylor,” Sasha said. “They had both taken the class when they were in school, and they came back to share some songs they were working on. Teddy, Manoa, and I always went to Illiterate Light shows in Harrisonburg and left in awe, and we’re so excited and honored to be able tour with them in September.”

This columnist remembers Sasha playing some gigs in the valley with a JMU-born band called Gryzzle. It fused jazz-funk and hip-hop and was a ton of fun. Some of that spirit made it onto the Sashathem album “Glass House,” linked above. It has necessarily taken a back seat to what is happening with Palmyra, but just as strong, apples to oranges.

“With how much we’ve been touring (21-26 days out of every month), it’s been challenging to create Sashathem music,” Landon wrote. “I just settled into my new place in Richmond, and I’m looking forward to getting set-up to write and make beats at home again. I don’t have any concrete Sashathem release plans right now, but I’m certainly not abandoning the project!”