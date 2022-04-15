cutNscratch: 3rd Street sets anniversary show; Festival in the Park touts its lineup

Thirty-five years is a long time to keep anything going, particularly in the music venue world. The folks at 3rd Street Coffeehouse have kept a folk music tradition alive, though.

The booze-free, comfy and charming space in the basement at Roanoke's Trinity United Methodist Church is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a 7:30 p.m. Friday concert featuring Trifolkal.

The show is free, but the coffeehouse encourages donations to the performers. A 7 p.m. reception will recognize people and organizations that have been important to the venue.

While music joints come and go, some quicker than others, the spot at 3rd Street and Mountain Avenue Southwest has been a steady presence.

It's more than simply a labor of love, volunteer organizer Bob Schmucker said of the nonprofit space.

"It's an opportunity for me to do things that I don't get to do in my regular day job," said Schmucker, who has been involved with 3rd Street for about six years, five as leader. "Working with musicians, songwriters, to me is just such a treat. I enjoy being around my tribe, as I call it."

The tribe made it through the pandemic with lots of live-streaming shows, and added a second streaming feature, Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia. Now that COVID-19 has seemingly done its worst and restrictions are lifted, 3rd Street has been hosting traveling folksters again. But with the price of gas and other economic issues these days, there aren't as many road acts looking to hit Roanoke on a Friday night.

Schmucker is putting out a call for local performers. The venue seeks mostly acoustic performers in solo, duo or trio configurations. 3rd Street Coffeehouse provides the sound system, according to its "about" section on Facebook. Reach out via booking.thirdstreet@gmail.com.

"We do look primarily for people who write their own music," he said. "That's really been our strong point all along. Primarily folk/Americana has been what we've done for all these years, but we would certainly like to see other genres as well — blues, jazz. We would love to be able to bring in younger folks … we want to be able to reach out to new audiences who are interested not only in traditional music but in other forms of music as well, to be able to continue on for another 35 years."

Or try your skills at an open mic night. Those are the third Thursday of every month.

He and other volunteers are grateful to the church that has hosted them for all these decades.

"They never tell us how to run the show," Schmucker said. "They never tell us what kind of music to bring in or what kind of people to welcome, and that's given us a lot of freedom over the years to be a welcoming spot for people that might not feel welcome elsewhere."

Festival in the Park welcomes The Fabulous Thunderbirds

A Roanoke tradition is fully engaging, post-pandemic. Festival in the Park this week announced its return to Elmwood Park, May 27-29. The Memorial Day weekend mainstay has booked The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Atlanta Rhythm Section, along with its longtime Sunday headliner, 1964 the Tribute.

The Thunderbirds, still led by original member Kim Wilson on vocals and blues harmonica, headlines on May 27, a Friday. Opening the show will be Southern Rock's Finest — featuring former members of such acts as Blackfoot and Molly Hatchet — and a Doobie Brothers tribute band called Eyes of Silver.

Atlanta Rythym Section, with sole original member Dean Daughtry on keys, is the May 28 headliner, with Firefall and Led Head opening.

Both those shows will be $10. The May 29 music lineup, led by the Beatles tribute, is free.

Festival in the Park was shut down for two years, though a mini-version with a single concert in September helped keep the nonprofit rolling.

"Pulling this year together … has been quite interesting," the event's chief organizer, Skip Brown, wrote in an email, " … and with the pent-up demand of folks wanting to go outdoors this summer, it is going to be quite a season."

Earth Day music for kids

An Earth Day-timed record release features a Northern Virginia-based performer with Roanoke connections.

Wes Charlton's band, The Future Brigade, on Friday will release its first single, the kid-focused "R.E.C.Y.C.L.E. (Do It Right!)" on Vox Records. The song, Charlton's brainchild, encourages children to explore the importance of recycling, in the context of a dance song.

Charlton has been around for a while, and he wrote and recorded some of his earliest music in Roanoke, with Star City native Stewart Myers producing at locations including Charlie Hamill's former Roanoke spot, Dynamic Sound Studios. Charlton and Myers go back to their time as label mates at RCA records, where Myers band, Agents of Good Roots, was signed for a time.

He produced "R.E.C.Y.C.L.E. (Do It Right!)" himself and recorded it in Richmond. Check out the video at youtu.be/xs4GO8d1FEM. Follow the band at facebook.com/TheFutureBrigadeMusic.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.